OELWEIN -- Betty Downs, 98, of Oelwein, died Saturday, Oct. 20, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, Waterloo; memorial services 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, (319) 283-4922, with inurnment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence; visitation for an hour before services Friday at the funeral home; memorial fund established for  Alternative Living Corp. and Oelwein Health Care Center; condolences left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

