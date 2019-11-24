You have free articles remaining.
NEW HAMPTON -- Betty B. Pose, 95, of New Hampton, died Saturday, Nov. 23, at her home. Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with burial in New Hampton Cemetery, both in New Hampton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home , New Hampton, (641) 394-4331. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church building fund or donor's choice. Condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
