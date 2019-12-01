{{featured_button_text}}

PARKERSBURG --- Betty Ann DeGroote, 88, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Nov. 28, at home of natural causes. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 4, at Allison Municipal Cemetery in Allison. Visitation is 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg; memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.

