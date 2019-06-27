You have free articles remaining.
OELWEIN -- Bessie E. Smith, 90, of Oelwein, died Monday, June 24, at the Good Samaritan Society in West Union; services 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, rural Oelwein, (319) 283-4922, with burial in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein; visitation will be one hour before services Saturday at the funeral home; memorial fund directed to March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society; condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
