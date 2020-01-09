{{featured_button_text}}

ACKLEY -- Barbara Roberts, 78, of Ackley, died Monday, Jan. 6, at Scenic Manor; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Ackley, with burial at Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the church. Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls, (641) 648-7700, is assisting. Condolences at www.woodleyfuneralhome.com.

