{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

CLEAR LAKE -- Barbara Mildred Pinkham, 86, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Oct. 14, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake; services 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. Fourth St., Clear Lake, (641) 357-2193, with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls at a later date; visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the funeral home in Clear Lake; condolences at ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Pinkham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments