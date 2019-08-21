You have free articles remaining.
CEDAR FALLS -- Barbara Jean Brown, 77, of Cedar Falls, died at her home on Thursday, Aug. 15; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and for an hour before services Friday at the funeral home; memorials directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, the Hearst Center or the Waterloo Center for the Arts; condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
