PARKERSBURG -- Arthur Sessler, 95, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Cemetery, both in rural Aplington; visitation from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and one hour before services at the church; memorials directed to the family. Online condolences left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

