GRUNDY CENTER -- Arthur "Art" Beem of Grundy Center, formerly of Dike, died Thursday, Nov. 21, at Grundy Memorial Hospital. Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at New Life Church, Reinbeck, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family or New Life Church.

