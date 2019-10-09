You have free articles remaining.
OELWEIN -- Arnold F.W. Jesse, 98, longtime resident of Oelwein and recently of Manchester, died Monday, Oct. 7, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein, with burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, with military honors by the Ross Reid American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard of Oelwein; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, (319) 283-4922, and for an hour before services at the church on Friday; memorials directed to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight or the church of the donor's choice. Online condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
