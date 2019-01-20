DUNDEE --- Arnold A. “Arnie” Koloc, 80, of Dundee and formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Jan. 19, at Strawberry Point Lutheran Home, Strawberry Point. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and for an hour prior to services at the church. Memorals to Hospice of Comfort in Manchester; www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
