EVANSDALE -- Arno A. Behrens, 93, of Evansdale, died Monday, Jan. 6, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; services 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Garden View Chapel Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 1 p.m. until services Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials directed to the family. Condolences left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Behrens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
