CRESCO -- Annette Julia (Kapler) Polashek, 84, died Sunday, Dec. 22, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City following a heart attack; services at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery; visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Cresco, (563) 547-3501, with a 1:30 p.m. rosary, and also at the church for one hour before the service on Monday; condolences left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com.

