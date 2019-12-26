CRESCO -- Annette Julia (Kapler) Polashek, 84, died Sunday, Dec. 22, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City following a heart attack; services at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery; visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Cresco, (563) 547-3501, with a 1:30 p.m. rosary, and also at the church for one hour before the service on Monday; condolences left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Finance
Construction
Education
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.