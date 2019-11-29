You have free articles remaining.
GILBERTVILLE -- Alvin Frank Rottinghaus, 90, of Gilbertville, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Rosewood Estates, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, with a 2 p.m. rosary and 5 p.m. vigil service; visitation also for an hour before services Monday at the church. Memorials directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Bosco Catholic School System. Condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.