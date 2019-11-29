{{featured_button_text}}
GILBERTVILLE -- Alvin Frank Rottinghaus, 90, of Gilbertville, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Rosewood Estates, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, with a 2 p.m. rosary and 5 p.m. vigil service; visitation also for an hour before services Monday at the church. Memorials directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Bosco Catholic School System. Condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

