SERVICE NOTICE: Alma E. Caloud

CLUTIER — Alma Esther Caloud, 91, of Clutier, died Monday, April 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Online condolences at www.kruse-phillips.com. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo is assisting the family with the arrangements.

