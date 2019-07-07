You have free articles remaining.
HUDSON -- Allen "George" Jacob Cook, 55, of Harbor City, Calif., formerly of Hudson, died on Tuesday, May 21, at home of natural causes; memorial services 4 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Hudson Community Church in Hudson, followed by food in the fellowship hall; Allen was cremated in California, and his ashes will be placed in the Hudson Cemetery at a later date; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to a memorial fund at the Lincoln Savings Bank in Hudson. Condolences or cards may be sent to P.O. Box 111, Hudson 50643.
