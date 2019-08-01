{{featured_button_text}}
INDEPENDENCE --  Alice Marie Mishler, 84, of Independence, died Wednesday, July 24, at the ABCM Rehabilitation Center – West Campus in Independence; services were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop, with burial at St. John's Catholic Cemetery; visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday July 29, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, (319) 334-2501; condolences at www.reifffamilycenter.com.

