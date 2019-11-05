{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

CEDAR FALLS -- Alexander "Alex" M. Starbeck, 18, died Saturday, Nov. 2, in Clear Lake; services are pending at this time; Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, (641) 357-2193, is assisting; condolences and updates at ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Starbeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments