Service Notice: Alexander ‘Alex' Barnes

WATERLOO — Alexander “Alex” John Barnes, 29, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Services will be noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a donation in his honor to Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue at a later date. Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.