Service Notice: Alexander ‘Alex' Barnes

WATERLOO — Alexander “Alex” John Barnes, 29, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 22. Services will be noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a donation in his honor to Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue at a later date. Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
WASHBURN — Mary Lou Everman, 92, of Washburn, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at home. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo, preceded by one hour of visitation. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the family. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements, (319) 233-3393, www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
