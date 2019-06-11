{{featured_button_text}}
INDEPENDENCE -- Alberta Hanson, 73, of Independence, died Saturday, June 8; services 10:30 A.M. Thursday, June 13, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop, with burial at the church cemetery; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Fawcett Funeral Home in Winthrop, (319) 935-3327; condolences at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.

