Service Change: Patrick J. Kinsel

WATERLOO – Patrick J. Kinsel, 66, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. His body was cremated. Services will privately be held (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) Thursday at White Funeral Home, Jesup, with inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond, IA, with military rites. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home and limited to 50 people. Friends are encouraged to reach out remotely to the family. A celebration of life may be held at a later date.

