Service Change: Myrna Lea Stemmerman Houston

WATERLOO — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service for Myrna Lea Stemmerman Houston, 79, Waterloo, previously scheduled on March 28, in Moses Lake, Wash., has been canceled.

