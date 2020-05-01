SERVICE : Carroll George Conklin
SERVICE : Carroll George Conklin

INDEPENDENCE — Carroll George Conklin, 91, of Independence, died at home on Monday, April 27. Private family services will be held, with a celebration of life scheduled at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the family or given to the Buchanan County Conservation Board, Cedar Valley Hospice or First Presbyterian Church.

