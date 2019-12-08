{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO - Mary Ann Potter McCollom, 83, of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 6, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will precede the service at Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393. Memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

