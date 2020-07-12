Sean P. Eherenman

WATERLOO—Sean Patrick Eherenman, 35, of Waterloo, died April 1, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A memorial mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to service time on Saturday at the church. The service will also be live streamed at www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org. Those attending will be required to wear mask and observe social distancing. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
