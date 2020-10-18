Scott W. Drake

Scott Wayne Drake, age 62, of Clarksville, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, of natural causes.

Private Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville.

Public Graveside Service will be 11:45 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Hampton Cemetery, Hampton, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

