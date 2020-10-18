Scott W. Drake

Scott Wayne Drake, age 62, of Clarksville, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, of natural causes.
Private Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville.
Public Graveside Service will be 11:45 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Hampton Cemetery, Hampton, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Memorials may be directed to the St. John Lutheran Church.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.