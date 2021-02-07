 Skip to main content
Scott Powell, 56, of La Porte City, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements are pending at this time with Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.

