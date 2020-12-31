 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scott Michael Sells
0 entries

Scott Michael Sells

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Scott Michael Sells, 58, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at his home in Cedar Falls.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dennis Platt officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Masks and social distancing will be required. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News