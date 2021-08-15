 Skip to main content
Scott Brandt
Scott Brandt

WAVERLY-Scott Brandt, 57, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in ER at Mercy One-Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 10:30 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live on St. Paul’s YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/ZgRh8OcUC14.

Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the Brandt family for a later designation in Scott’s name and online condolences for Scott can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Brandt family with arrangements. 319-352-1187

