Sandra “Sandy” Jean Kolar Titus
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Kolar Titus

WATERLOO-Sandra “Sandy” Jean Kolar Titus, 77, of Waterloo, died on May 30, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

Services will be 2:00 PM on Friday, June 4 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel; Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home; Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at

www.kearnsfuneralservice.com

