Sandra B. (Vlieger) Ritsema

Sandra Beth (Vlieger) Ritsema died Sunday, March 8. Services 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home, Dumont, with burial in Washington Reformed Cemetery, Ackley. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Washington Reformed Church, 28182 Birch Ave, Ackley, Iowa 50601, or Answers in Genesis at https://answersingenesis.org/donate/ Online condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.