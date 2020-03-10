Sally L. Stoehr
GLADBROOK -- Sally Lou Stoehr, 84, of Gladbrook, died Saturday, March 7, at Creekside Nursing Home, Grundy Center. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salem Church of Lincoln or the Tama County Humane Society. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is in charge of arrangments. Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

