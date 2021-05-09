 Skip to main content
Ruth “Maye” Hamilton
CEDAR FALLS-Ruth “Maye” Hamilton, 100, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Denver Sunset Home. Graveside services 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Mt. Vernon Township Cemetery, Waterloo. Online condolence may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com 319-266-3525.

