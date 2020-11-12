 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russell A. Werner
0 entries

Russell A. Werner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO-Russell A. Werner, 53 of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Graveside Services: 11:30 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Garden of Memories Mausoleum with military rites by Evansdale AmVets and Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements by Locke Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at LockeFuneralHome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News