 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruby R. Schluter
0 entries

Ruby R. Schluter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ruby R. Schluter, 92, of Cresco, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at the Regional Health Services of Howard County. Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are handled by Lindstrom Funeral Home, Cresco, IA 52136, 563-547-2323, www.LindstromFuneralHomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News