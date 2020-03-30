Ruby M. Danielson

HAMPTON -- Ruby Marian Danielson, 86, of Hampton, died Sunday, March 29, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton. Memorial contributions may be given in her name to Iowa School for the Deaf, 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd., Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Private family services will be held. Burial will take place in the Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting the family, www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com; (641) 456-3232