Roy Junior Cole
Roy Junior Cole

WATERLOO-Roy Junior Cole, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at Garden View Chapel. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by the Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Detail.

Memorials: may be directed to the family. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

