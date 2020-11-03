Ross D. Hopkins

Ross Dale Hopkins, 94, of Wall Lake, IA, formerly of Grundy Center, passed away on Friday, October 30th at Twilight Acres, in Wall Lake. A private burial was held at the Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Ross, at a later date. The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center, is caring for Ross and his family. Messages of condolence and memories can be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.