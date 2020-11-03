Ross D. Hopkins

Ross Dale Hopkins, 94, of Wall Lake, IA, formerly of Grundy Center, passed away on Friday, October 30th at Twilight Acres, in Wall Lake. A private burial was held at the Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Ross, at a later date. The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center, is caring for Ross and his family. Messages of condolence and memories can be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com