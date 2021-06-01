 Skip to main content
NEW HAMPTON-Ross Clement, age 48, of New Hampton, IA passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021 in New Hampton.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 from noon-4:00 PM at Mikkelson Park at Shelter 5 in New Hampton, IA. Lunch will be served and feel free to bring chairs. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Cedar Valley Hospice – Waverly.

