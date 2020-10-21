 Skip to main content
Rosie L. Thomas
Rosie Lee Thomas, 73, of Waterloo, died at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 24 at Locke Funeral Home with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation for an hour before services at the funeral home. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

