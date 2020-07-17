WATERLOO — Rosemary F. Penning, 89, of Waterloo died, Wednesday July 15 at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital of natural causes. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 3:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church. Due to Covid 19, if attending either the visitation or the mass, masks are mandatory. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 319-233-3393.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice, St. Edwards Catholic Church, and Friendship Village Auxiliary.
Online condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
