PLAINFIELD-Rosalie Ann Brase, 88, of Plainfield, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church-Western Douglas with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.