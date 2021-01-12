Ronald William Miller, age 82, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at his home in rural Clarksville, from natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Immanuel United Church of Christ, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Masks and social distancing are required.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 on Friday at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church. Masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Immanuel United Church of Christ Music Fund or Cedar Valley Hospice.

