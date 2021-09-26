 Skip to main content
Ronald W. Fliss
CEDAR FALLS-Ronald W. Fliss, 77, of Cedar Falls, went “placidly through the noise and haste,” passing away Thursday, August 18 at Mercy One Hospital Cedar Falls. Public visitation from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, October 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

