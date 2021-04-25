Ronald “Ron” “Ronny” Simmerman, 57, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at home; Services are 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 27 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo; Visitation is 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Monday, April 26 at the funeral home.; Memorials: May be directed to the family.; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more; Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.