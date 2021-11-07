 Skip to main content
Ronald Ray Hirth

ANKENY-Ronald Ray Hirth, 79, of Ankeny, Iowa passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Hospice of the Valley in Chandler, Arizona, after a short hospitalization.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield. Ron will not be wearing a tie and his request was for no one else to wear one. Burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Memorials may be directed to Ron’s family and mailed to Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Hampton, Iowa 50441.

