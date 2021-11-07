ANKENY-Ronald Ray Hirth, 79, of Ankeny, Iowa passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Hospice of the Valley in Chandler, Arizona, after a short hospitalization.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield. Ron will not be wearing a tie and his request was for no one else to wear one. Burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Memorials may be directed to Ron’s family and mailed to Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, PO Box 403, Hampton, Iowa 50441.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.