Ronald Lee West
WATERLOO - Ronald Lee West, of Waterloo, passed away at the age of 80, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; Private family services will be held at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery; Military rites by Cedar Falls AMVETs Post #49; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more; Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.

