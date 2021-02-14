Ronald Gene Ungs, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 19, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Military rites will be provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner following the funeral service. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 18th, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.