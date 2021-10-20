 Skip to main content
Ronald G. Juchem and Luanne R. Juchem

Ronald G. Juchem June 27, 1953—September 23, 2018 and Luanne R. Roethler-Juchem April 6,1960—July 2, 2019. Come celebrate their life Saturday, October 23rd at the VFW Hall, 1406 Commercial Street, Waterloo, Iowa. The family will be there from 3-6 pm. There is a small gravesite memorial Monday, October 25th at 10:00 am at The Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.

