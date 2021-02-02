 Skip to main content
Ronald Charles Tyrrell
SUMNER-Ronald C. Tyrrell, 72, of Sumner, died Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5th at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the funeral home on Saturday. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

